Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

