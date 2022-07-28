GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $8.43 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $198,489.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,462,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

