GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $8.43 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $198,489.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,462,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
