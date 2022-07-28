Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

