FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Lifted by Analyst

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

NYSE:BYD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $9,388,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.