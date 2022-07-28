FY2022 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $15.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.91. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.76 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

