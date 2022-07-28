Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.37

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 61643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,382. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

