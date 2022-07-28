Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.37

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 61643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Stock Up 8.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,382. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Stories
