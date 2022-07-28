Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $110,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

