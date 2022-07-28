FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $197,046.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,817.23 or 1.00045819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.