Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.13 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortive by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fortive by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

