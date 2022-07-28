Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $9,213,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 249,930 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

