Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.68. 1,720,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

