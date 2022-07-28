Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

