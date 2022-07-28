Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,572 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 167,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,704. The company has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

