Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

