Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.75. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.