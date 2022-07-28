Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

