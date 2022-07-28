First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the June 30th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $0.16 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

