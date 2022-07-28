First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
