First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,113,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000.

