First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.38. 108,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 336,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.