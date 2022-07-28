First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.55. Approximately 261,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 610,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

