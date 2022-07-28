First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,646.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

