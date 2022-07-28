First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.29. First Bank shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 12,510 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
First Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
