First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

