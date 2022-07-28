First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.
First Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
