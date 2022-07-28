Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

Featured Articles

