Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

REZ opened at $82.96 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $100.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

