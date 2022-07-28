Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

