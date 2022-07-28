Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

