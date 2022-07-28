Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $16.83 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,827,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

