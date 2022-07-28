Financial Contrast: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.85 $29.10 million $0.15 6.80 Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 3.85 $13.95 million $0.08 42.01

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90% Endeavour Silver 7.09% 2.99% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 103.02%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

