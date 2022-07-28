Financial Architects Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

