Financial Architects Inc Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.18. 21,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

