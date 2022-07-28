Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,969 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.14. 28,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

