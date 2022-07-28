Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.81. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

