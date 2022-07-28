Financial Architects Inc Buys 73,243 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNDD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 31,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

