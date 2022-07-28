Filecash (FIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,752.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $161,258.28 and $57,752.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033159 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
