Filecash (FIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,752.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $161,258.28 and $57,752.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

