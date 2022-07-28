FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Sells 199,300 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,300 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 1.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

