FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 56,900 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
