FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $228.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,843. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

