Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 1,170

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. 141,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,168. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

