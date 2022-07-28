Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 1,170

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. 141,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,168. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58.
