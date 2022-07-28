Ergo Achieves Market Cap of $63.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00008581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and approximately $517,184.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,945.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.39 or 0.07074966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00143200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00691826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00620972 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005625 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

