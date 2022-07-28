Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

