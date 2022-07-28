Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $30.22 per share.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Stock Up 3.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.