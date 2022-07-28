Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. HomeStreet has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $666.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $3,867,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.