EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

EOG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

