Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $108,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

