Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $105,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

