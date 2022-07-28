Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.32 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $97,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $9,692,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 46.4% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

