Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $89.81 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1,555.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $89,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

