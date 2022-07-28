Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $101.15 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $101,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.