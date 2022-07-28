Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of EFSC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,273. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
