Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,273. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

